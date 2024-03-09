Police kill two bandits in Karachi

KARACHI: The police officials on Saturday claimed to have gunned down two street criminals in Karachi’s Garden area, ARY News reported.

According to the police spokesperson, the dead bandits were involved in several street criminal activities across the metropolis.

The spokesperson asserted that the police later recovered weapons and motorcycles from the deceased bandits.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the bandits have been shifted to the hospital.

Earlier, the robbers shot down a private university student in the Korangi area of Karachi on Monday night when the latter resisted a robbery attempt.

The incident took place in Korangi’s Allah Wala Town neighborhood. The victim has been identified as Laraib, a private university student.

According to police, the victim was intercepted by two suspects while returning home from a gym.

“The suspect fired a bullet that hit near the eye of the victim, which turned out to be fatal,” police said.