Police Make Another Breakthrough In Anmol Pinky case

KARACHI: The police have made another breakthrough in the case of the “Cocaine Queen,” alias Anmol Pinky, ARY News reported.

According to a statement by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza, a man arrested alongside the suspect Zeeshan, identified as Sohail, has turned out to be Anmol Pinky’s accountant.

The accountant, Sohail, is the biological brother of Zeeshan. DIG South disclosed that millions of rupees were transacted through six bank accounts belonging to the duo.

Furthermore, investigators uncovered evidence showing that Rs 8.4 million from these accounts was specifically used to purchase narcotics.

He further informed that a staggering Rs 8.4 million had also been transferred to foreign nationals at different times.

In addition to these accounts, Anmol Pinky utilized bank accounts registered under the name of an individual named Sameer to conduct her financial transactions.

Read More: Lahore House of ‘Cocaine Queen’ Anmol Pinky Uncovered

The DIG added that a total of eight bank accounts used by the accused woman have been identified so far.

Consequently, the police have approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to trace her potential offshore bank accounts.