Police mobile hits young boy in Karachi

KARACHI: A police mobile struck a young boy while driving on the wrong side of the road near Shafiq Mor area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Qamar Rizvi took notice of the accident, confirming that the police officers involved have been suspended, and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

SSP Rizvi assured that he is personally overseeing the child’s treatment, and all necessary steps will be taken to ensure the best medical care for the injured boy.

Earlier in the day, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho suspended six police officials, including two women, for using TikTok while in uniform during duty hours.

A formal suspension notification has been issued after the officials was found recording and uploading videos on social media platforms during duty hours, violating police protocols.

This action comes as part of the police department’s efforts to maintain discipline and prevent misconduct among officers, particularly when it involves the misuse of social media during duty hours.

The Karachi Police are taking a firm stance against any activities that compromise the professionalism expected from its personnel.