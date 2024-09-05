Six more police officers suspended over TikTok videos in uniform

KARACHI: Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho suspended six police officials, including two women, for using TikTok while in uniform during duty hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A formal suspension notification has been issued after the officials was found recording and uploading videos on social media platforms during duty hours, violating police protocols.

This action comes as part of the police department’s efforts to maintain discipline and prevent misconduct among officers, particularly when it involves the misuse of social media during duty hours.

The Karachi Police are taking a firm stance against any activities that compromise the professionalism expected from its personnel.

Earlier this week, a lady constable has been suspended from service over making TikTok video in a police uniform in Karachi.

According to details, a TikTok video of constable Maria Gill went viral on social media after which DIG South Syed Asad Raza took notice of the videotape and ordered suspension.

Maria, a female constable, is deputed at Gizri police station in Karachi. DIG South said the police is a professional institution and personnel cannot be allowed for such ‘irresponsible’ behaviour.

She demanded of the authorities to review the decision and provide her justice.