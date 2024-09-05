web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 5, 2024
- Advertisement -

Six more police officers suspended over TikTok videos in uniform

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho suspended six police officials, including two women, for using TikTok while in uniform during duty hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A formal suspension notification has been issued after the officials was found recording and uploading videos on social media platforms during duty hours, violating police protocols.

READ: Karachi Police chief warns officials against TikTok making

This action comes as part of the police department’s efforts to maintain discipline and prevent misconduct among officers, particularly when it involves the misuse of social media during duty hours.

The Karachi Police are taking a firm stance against any activities that compromise the professionalism expected from its personnel.

Earlier this week, a lady constable has been suspended from service over making TikTok video in a police uniform in Karachi.

According to details, a TikTok video of constable Maria Gill went viral on social media after which DIG South Syed Asad Raza took notice of the videotape and ordered suspension.

Maria, a female constable, is deputed at Gizri police station in Karachi. DIG South said the police is a professional institution and personnel cannot be allowed for such ‘irresponsible’ behaviour.

She demanded of the authorities to review the decision and provide her justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.