Police nab woman facilitator of Lahore blast

LAHORE: Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a woman facilitator of Wednesday’s blast in Johar Town of Lahore that killed three people and left 24 others injured, reported ARY News.

According to the police, Kiran was apprehended on information provided by suspect Peter Paul David who is already in police custody. They said Peter Paul used to stay at a private hotel in the provincial capital’s Rewaz Garden, adding Kiran would also stay with him.

The police have taken CCTV footage and record of the hotel into their custody. Employees of the hotel are also being interrogated. A police official said all the arrests had been made on the basis of information provided by Peter Paul.

Earlier, security agencies apprehended a suspected terrorist from Mandi Bahauddin for his alleged role in shifting the vehicle used in the bomb blast in Lahore’s Johar Town to the city.

According to sources, the suspected terrorist has been identified as Sajjad Hussain and he had admitted to his role in shifting the vehicle used in the blast to Lahore. He has been shifted to an unidentified location. Moreover, the security agencies have also apprehended a car mechanic from Lahore for his alleged role in the bomb blast.