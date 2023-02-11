Police officer involved in kidnapping for ransom

KARACHI: A Station House Officer (SHO) of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) Yousuf Plaza police station in Karachi was found involved in kidnapping for ransom, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, an AVCC team recovered an abducted young boy – identified as Bilal – from Yousuf Plaza police station. However, SHO Imran Mehmood, allegedly involved in the abduction, fled from the spot.

The AVCC team alleged that the police officer abducted the youth from Gulshan-e-Maymar on February 6 with the help of a civilian. In the statement, the police stated that the accused kidnappers demanded Rs5 million as a ransom for the release of the kidnapped youth.

Meanwhile, the police arrested an accused – who allegedly finalised the deal between the relatives of the abducted youth and the kidnappers. Later on, the police on the tip-off recovered Bilal from the police station.

The police claimed that SHO Imran Mehmood was suspended after he was charged with abduction. A team has been constituted to arrest the AVCC SHO.

Last month, a police officer in Karachi was arrested after he was found guilty of kidnapping for ransom.

According to details, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) arrested Sub-Inspector Saeed over involvement in kidnapping for ransom.

In a statement, the AVCC pointed out that 35-year-old Mohsin Amin was abducted from Garden on December 31.

A day later of the abduction, the AVCC said the kidnappers demanded Rs25 lakh as ransom from the victim’s wife. The police officials further said that the abductors threatened the family members for killing the victim if their demands go unheeded.

After the ransom was paid and the victim returned, the case was transferred to AVCC. Later, the department arrested the accused – Sub-Inspector Saeed – and recovered the ransom money.

Comments