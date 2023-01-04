Karachi police officer found guilty in kidnapping for ransom

KARACHI: A police officer in Karachi has been arrested after he was found guilty of kidnapping for ransom, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) arrested Sub-Inspector Saeed over involvement in kidnapping for ransom.

In a statement, the AVCC pointed out that 35-year-old Mohsin Amin was abducted from Garden on December 31.

A day later of abduction, the AVCC said the kidnappers demanded Rs25 lakh as ransom from the victim’s wife. The police officials further said that the abductors threatened the family members for killing the victim if their demand go unheeded.

After the ransom was paid and the victim returned, the case was transferred to AVCC. Later, the department arrested the accused – Sub-Inspector Saeed – and recovered the ransom money.

The accused police officer was posted in the District Central, while the hostage Mohsin Amin was safely recovered from the custody of the officer. A case has also been registered against the arrested accused.

Earlier in December, a deputy superintendent police (DSP) of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) Faheem Ahmed was found involved in abduction incidents in Karachi.

The DSP AVCC Faheem Ahmed was arrested over the accusation of short-term kidnapping incidents. Surprisingly, Ahmed was transferred to the AVCC despite being arrested last year in a theft case at a shopping mart.

DSP Ahmed’s arrest was made following a complaint of a citizen’s abduction lodged at Saudabad police station. The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho suspended the DSP AVCC and his team besides ordering a thorough inquiry.

Last year, a case was lodged at the Sachal police station against DSP Faheem Ahmed over theft at a Hyderabad shopping mart.

