DSP AVCC found involved in abduction incidents in Karachi

KARACHI: A deputy superintendent police (DSP) of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) Faheem Ahmed was found involved in abduction incidents in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The DSP AVCC Faheem Ahmed was arrested over the accusation of short-term kidnapping incidents. Surprisingly, Ahmed was transferred to the AVCC despite being arrested last year in a theft case at a shopping mart.

DSP Ahmed’s arrest was made following a complaint of a citizen’s abduction lodged at Saudabad police station. After the investigation, it emerged that the AVCC team was involved in a short-term kidnapping of a citizen.

The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho suspended the DSP AVCC and his team besides ordering a thorough inquiry. The suspended cops include constable Jan Sher, constable Ghulam Mustafa and constable Amir.

AIG Odho said that strict action will be taken against the police officers who were found guilty of crimes.

Last year, a case was lodged at the Sachal police station against DSP Faheem Ahmed over theft at a Hyderabad shopping mart.

Earlier in the month, an alleged encounter of East Zone police in Sachal Goth turned out to be fake as a video showed cops handing over arms to the suspects.

A fake encounter of Karachi police of East Zone was exposed following the surfacing of a video in which the cops were seen handing over a pistol to the suspects.

East Zone police had earlier claimed that two suspected criminals were arrested in wounded condition after a gunfight besides claiming to recover arms.

The video showed the arrest of the accused men who were allegedly injured after being nabbed by the cops.

