Police officer shot dead in Karachi firing

KARACHI: Unidentified assailants on Sunday night gunned down an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Karachi’s Brigade Police Station in Lines Area, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), named Iqbal, and Station House Officer (SHO) of Brigade Police Station were travelling on a motorcycle when unidentified assailants opened fire on them.

In a statement, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Iqbal received four bullets and died on the spot. However, the Station House Officer (SHO) remained unhurt in the firing.

In a statement, Deputy Inspector General East (DIG) Muqaddas Haider confirmed that the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) has been martyred in an encounter with the muggers in the Lines area.

He said that Station House Officer (SHO) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) retaliated and opened fire on the robbers, adding that in exchange of fire ASI received four bullets and died on spot.

“It seems that the accused robbers have escaped with injuries,” said DIG East. The police van reached the spot over receiving a complaint of exchange of fire on Madadgar 15.

Earlier in 2021, Unidentified men opened fire at a petrol pump in Karachi’s Soldier Bazar, killing two police officers.

According to police, the incident occurred at a petrol pump at Soldier Bazar block 2 when four assailants on two motorcycles opened fire on two people. “They died on the spot and have been identified as Javed and Musadiq,” they said.

A large contingent of police and Rangers rushed to the spot and cordoned off the crime scene.

“This apparently shows that the incident involves personal enmity,” the police said while adding that they have recovered spent casings of 9-mm pistol and will send them for forensic analysis besides also collecting other pieces of evidence from the spot.

The police during the probe also found that one of the victims, Javed Baloch, carried a police card in which he has been mentioned as a police inspector.

