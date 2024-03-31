Police officials ‘involved’ in kidnapping traders for ransom

RAWALPINDI: Three police officials were found involved in the kidnapping of two traders for ransom in Rawalpindi, an inquiry held by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations revealed, ARY News reported

The preliminary report of the investigation led by SSP Operations revealed that six suspects, including three policemen in uniform, abducted two businessmen.

The two traders were held hostage for four hours and later released after payment of Rs700,00 ‘ransom’.

Two police officers involved in the kidnapping have been identified while a case has been registered against the accused involved under kidnapping clauses at Cantt police station

The report said that the abductors also made a video of the kidnapped businessmen.

Read More: DSP caught red-handed smuggling Gutka, drugs

On March 11, a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DSP) Ahmed Karim Jilani has been arrested ‘red-handed’ while smuggling Gutka and other drugs

Then Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar also took notice and suspended the DSP and directed him to report to the Central Police Office. DSP Ahmed Karim Jilani was arrested and nabbed by customs officials near Jamshoro while transporting Gutka and other drugs.

The then IGP also ordered an inquiry against the suspended DSP and appointed DIG Mirpurkhas Tanveer Alam Odho as the inquiry officer.

Read More: Karachi police officer ‘involved’ in extortion, selling drugs arrested

Earlier on March 4, a Karachi police officer was arrested for his alleged involvement in extortion and selling drugs.

The police conducted an intelligence-based operation on Karachi Super Highway and recovered drugs from the accused identified as ASI Imran who was on duty at Gulshan-e-Maymar.

The police officials said that a suspect who was arrested from Site Superhighway on January 12, revealed during investigation that the pistol used in the crime was given to him by a police officer.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the motorcycle was registered in ASI Imran’s name and he was also trying to save the arrested suspect.