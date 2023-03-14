Police on high alert in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police in Islamabad have been put on high alert in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting sources.

As per details, more than 1,000 contingents of police have been put on red alert. The reasons behind the development cloud not be ascertained as per the initial report.

Sources familiar with the development said a contingent of police is lining up at the different police stations. Anti Riot Unit has been given tear gas shells, the sources say.

Read more: Islamabad police prepare joint security plan for twin cities

Earlier, the Capital police prepared a joint security plan for Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The first meeting of the joint security coordination committee was held today in Islamabad and was attended by heads of law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The participants formulated a joint security strategy for the twin cities. They also agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation and decided to improve the exchange of information.

