Youngster killed as police open fire on vehicle at Kasur checkpoint

KASUR: In yet another unfortunate incident of police opening fire at checkpoints, a youngster was killed while two others sustained injuries after cops opened fire at a vehicle in Kasur district of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the cops opened fire on a vehicle near Raja Jang area of Kasur claiming that the youngsters refused to stop the four-wheeler at the checkpoint after being asked to stop.

The incident led to the killing of a youngster and bullet wounds to two others. The police later shifted the body and injured to the hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

DPO Kasur Sohaib Ashraf while taking notice of the incident suspended five cops for their apparent role in the entire episode. The suspended cops included a sub-inspector, TSI and three constables.

“We will be taking departmental and legal action against the cops involved in the act,” the DPO said.

Incidents of the alleged involvement of police in opening fire on innocent civilians during snap checking have occurred in the country.

Recently, a firing incident was reported in Islamabad’s G-10 where the security officials shot multiple fires on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle after allegedly trying to stop the driver many times.

Police told media that the officials followed a suspicious ‘vehicle with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times’.

Read More: Five policemen arrested over Osama Satti murder axed

They claimed that the department received a complaint on Friday night for a robbery bid in Shams Colony by some dacoits in a car. The vehicle was followed by CTF officials who were on patrolling duty in the area, police added.

However, after many failed attempts to stop the car, the personnel shot fires on the tyre but unfortunately, the driver received two bullets to his body which later led to his death.

Later, it emerged that the boy was shot multiple times by the cops and he was not involved in any criminal act.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!