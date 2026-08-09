Police personnel martyred, another Injured in Lakki Marwat attack

LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified suspects opened fire near the Saed Khail graveyard in Lakki Marwat, martyring one police official and injuring another, ARY News reported, citing local police.

Authorities identified the martyred officer as Sajid and the wounded man as Waqas.

Both the deceased and wounded man were shifted to City Hospital.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.

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Earlier, in June, at least two civilians, including a two-year-old child, were martyred and 10 others injured in a suicide blast near a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district on Friday, police said.

According to police, a motorcycle-borne suicide attacker attempted to enter a mosque in the Khairokhel Pakka area during Friday prayers. However, members of a local peace committee opened fire on the suspect before he could reach the mosque.

Police said the firing triggered an explosion in the explosives-laden motorcycle, killing the attacker and causing a powerful blast near the mosque.

A 22-year-old man and a two-year-old child were martyred in the incident, while 10 other people, including children, sustained injuries.

At the time of the explosion, worshippers were offering Friday prayers inside the mosque, police added.

The blast also set the motorcycle and the suicide attacker on fire.

Rescue teams and law enforcement personnel rushed to the scene and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident. Security forces are also collecting evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the attempted attack.