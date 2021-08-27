Police prepare sketch of suspect in Lahore rickshaw harassment case

LAHORE: Police on Friday prepared a sketch of a suspect allegedly involved in harassing a group of women travelling in a rickshaw near Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the sketch has been prepared by the concerned authorities and has been sent to police stations in the city to arrest the suspect who was caught on camera committing obscene activity during the entire episode.

On August 24, the Punjab police claimed to have detained one more suspect involved in harassing the woman who was aboard a Qingqi rickshaw near Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

The arrest was made by Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police in Lahore, said sources.

Police had already arrested another suspect who filmed the viral video of a group of women being sexually harassed inside a Qingqi rickshaw.

Both suspects have been identified as Abdul Rehman and Irfan Hussain and are residents of Mandi Faizabad Nankana, according to sources.

Read More: MAN WHO HARASSED WOMAN ON RICKSHAW IN LAHORE IDENTIFIED: POLICE

Police have also seized the mobile phones of both prime suspects and have sent them for forensic analysis.

According to investigators, both culprits harassed more than 7 women on Independence Day and recorded video of sexual assault.