Police nab Hidayat Khilji over ‘abducting, filming obscene videos of girls’  

QUETTA: Police on Thursday announced to arrest two suspects including Hidayat Khilji for their alleged role in abducting, and filming obscene videos of two girls in Quetta, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a presser in Quetta, DIG Police said that a woman filed a complaint with the police regarding the abduction of her two daughters.

“The woman blamed that Hidayat Khilji and his brother Khalil abducted them,” he said adding that obscene videos and pictures of the two girls were shared on different platforms.

Press Conference about Video Scandal in Quetta by DIG Quetta pic.twitter.com/nKokUdyemz — Balochistan Police Official (@CpoQuetta) December 9, 2021



He said that they immediately acted against the suspects and arrested them after registering a case against them.

“Laptop, mobile phones and other devices have been recovered from their possession,” the DIG police said and announced a team comprising of senior police officials to probe the matter.

He further rejected reports being shared on social media regarding the higher number of women being quoted on social media who faced abduction and filming of obscene videos at their hands.

The arrest of Hidayat Khilji was reported on October 03 after police claimed to have arrested the head of a gang involved in blackmailing girls after raping and filming their obscene videos.

Police claimed that the accused raped the girls after luring them into the trap by offering jobs. They revealed that the girls were intoxicated by the accused before raping them.

The raiding officials recovered obscene videos from a laptop, mobiles, and other devices that have been seized from his possession. The accused was also facing charges of abducting two girls.

