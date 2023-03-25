Police raid Farrukh Habib’s in-laws’ residence in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Saturday raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib’s residence of in-laws in a bid to arrest former state minister, ARY News reported.

According to details, police operations were underway to arrest the PTI leaders ahead of the party’s Minar-e-Pakistan Rally on Saturday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) released a statement, stating that the police officials harassed Farrukh Habib’s family members after they failed to arrest him from his in-laws’ residence.

Earlier in the day, the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the party workers are being arrested ahead of Minar-e-Pakistan Rally.

As per details, the PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that despite the Lahore High Court orders to hold political gatherings the government has placed containers in different parts of the city to create hurdles for PTI workers.

He stated that the police are conducting raids and arresting PTI leaders and 1800 PTI workers have been arrested so far but he urged them to avoid violation and not take the law in their hands.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab police conducting raids to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and local leaders.

Punjab police conducted a raid at PTI senior leader – a candidate from PP-158 – Mehtab Hussain’s residence in Lahore but he was not present at home.

In Multan, the police arrested the son of former MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari in a raid and arrested PTI workers across the district.

