Police raid Lal Haveli to arrest Sheikh Rasheed

Heavy contingents of police and elite commandos have raided Lal Haveli – the residence and headquarters of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed, ARY News reported on Monday.

The police team kept asking house servants about the whereabouts of Sheikh Rasheed and Sheikh Rashid Shafique who were not present at the house. Later, the police teams also entered Rasheed’s ancestral house in Sarafa Bazaar.

Rasheed said in a statement that police and law enforcers reached Lal Haveli to arrest him and Rashid Shafiq. He said that they do peaceful politics and always stay away from the politics of hatred.

The AML chief reiterated his support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

READ: SHEIKH RASHEED SAYS ‘WILL NEVER RETURN TO ASSEMBLY’

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan has been arrested. Chohan was arrested when he was going to press club from Liaquat Bagh main gate.

He said despite being on interim bail, police is conducting raid on his house and arrested his brother in law who is heat patient.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police have launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust Case.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.