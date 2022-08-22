Police raid Shahbaz Gill’s room at Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD: Police contingents conducted a raid at a room being used by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill at Parliament Lodges, ARY News reported on Monday.

Shahbaz Gill’s room at Parliament Lodges was raided by police contingents today. Gill was also brought to the Parliament Lodges amid tight security measures.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During the checking of the room, the raiding police team led by senior superintendent police (SSP) confiscated different cards and other items. It emerged that Gill’s room at Punjab House will also be searched.

It was learnt that police also found arms in his room. Shahbaz Gill said in a statement that it was not his weapon. He said that it seems that someone else entered his room in his absence.

READ: SHAHBAZ GILL DID NOT PERMIT MEDICO-LEGAL EXAMINATION: MEDICAL REPORT

Gill said that the condition of his room was changed when he was brought back to the Parliament Lodges. He expressed suspicion that someone else had placed the pistol in his room after his arrest.

Earlier in the day, an Islamabad court handed PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to Islamabad police for two-day physical remand after he was shifted from PIMS.

A report prepared by the Adiala prison’s officials was presented before the court, confirming torture marks on Gill’s body when he was handed over to them by Islamabad police.

The court after listening to the arguments reserved its verdict and later directed the police to present Gill before the court on August 24.

Comments