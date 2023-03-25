Police, Rangers arrest head of street criminals’ gang

KARACHI: An alleged ringleader of the street criminal gang has been arrested during a joint raid of police and Rangers in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the Rangers’ spokesman, the arrested accused was heading a gang of street criminals in the Godhra and the New Karachi area.

The spokesman added that the accused’s accomplice Waseem alias Jailer was killed by a security guard firing on March 18, while he managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, the accused confessed to his involvement in many crimes including robberies.

READ: KARACHI: SUSPECT INVOLVED IN OVER 200 STREET CRIME INCIDENTS NABBED

It is pertinent to mention here that an alleged dacoit was shot dead by a security guard in the New Karachi area of the metropolis.

According to the police officials, the deceased dacoit – identified as Waseem aka jailer – is a ‘criminal’ and was arrested several times on criminal charges

The police have shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities while an investigation into the incident has been launched.

Comments