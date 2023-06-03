Police, Rangers arrest MQM’s most wanted target killer in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Police and Rangers conducted a joint raid and arrested a most wanted target killer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) from Karachi’s Korangi area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, police and rangers conducted a joint operation in Korangi Mehran Town where they managed to arrest MQM-London’s most-wanted target killer, identified as Junaid Bulldog.

The rangers spokesman stated that Junaid Bulldog is allegedly involved in the target killing of more than 36 individuals in Karachi and was wanted by police.

The spokesperson further stated that the accused was a close associate of MQM London terrorist Raees Mama. Junaid Bulldog was also the mastermind of the target killing group in Karachi’s Korangi area.

The target killer confessed to injured several opponents by opening fire at them and also confessed his involvement in the attack on a police bus in Korangi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the attack on the police bus took place on August 11, 2011, resulting in the martyrdom of four police personnel and injuring 26 others. However, the suspect was hiding in the Jhal Magsi area of Balochistan since 2013.

The arrested suspect was wanted in multiple cases, including murder, attempted murder, arson, and terrorism. He has been handed over to the police for further investigation.