Police recover abducted Karachi girl from Nasirabad

NASIRABAD: The local police of Nasirabad on Wednesday successfully recovered the girl kidnapped from the New Karachi area, ARY News reported.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Nasirabad stated that the police conducted a raid and recovered a girl abducted from the New Karachi area.

The SSP further stated that the recovered girl had been handed over to the New Karachi police officials.

Last week, Keamari police claimed to have arrested four alleged kidnappers, recovered two girls from their captivity, and submitted the recovery report to the Sindh High Court.

In its recent proceeding, the Sindh High Court expressed satisfaction over the successful recovery of kidnapped girls.

The court, recognizing the importance of upholding the law, issued an order to take legal action against the suspects responsible for the abduction.