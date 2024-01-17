Police recover two girls, arrest four kidnappers including woman in Karachi

KARACHI: Keamari police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four alleged kidnappers, recovered two girls from their captivity, and submitted the recovery report to the Sindh High Court, ARY News reported.

In its recent proceeding, the Sindh High Court expressed satisfaction over the successful recovery of kidnapped girls.

The court, recognizing the importance of upholding the law, issued an order to take legal action against the suspects responsible for the abduction.

Last year, the Punjab police arrested two accused and recovered the student from Sheikhupura who was abducted from Sattoo Katla, Lahore.

Yesterday, a CCTV video went viral on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, in which some armed individuals can be seen torturing and abducting a student, named Arham, in a car in front of his college in broad daylight.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, it can be seen that seventeen-year-old Arham was sitting on a bike and talking to his friend when a motorcyclist coming from behind hit him, after which the other accused tried to abduct the boy in a car.