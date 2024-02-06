Police recover girl; arrested wanted child trafficker in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an individual involved in kidnapping and child trafficking red-handed and rescued a girl from his possession, ARY News reported.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Hayat claimed that the wanted accused was arrested from the limits of Chakiwara police station area, while a girl, named Umme Hani, has been recovered.

Amjad Hayat stated that the accused, identified as Sameer, had abducted a girl named Umme Hani from Karachi’s Machhar Colony area last evening.

The SSP City asserted that the accused abducted the girl and was transporting the kidnapped girl to his brother and sister for child trafficking.

The police officer stated that the brother and sister of the arrested culprit sold three girls in Gwadar after kidnapping them from Karachi.

Meanwhile, the arrested accused has been transferred to Docks police station for further action, however, the search is underway to apprehend the brother and sister of the arrested individual.