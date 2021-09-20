Police recover Karachi woman 2.5 years after brother abducted her

KARACHI: On Monday, the city police have recovered a woman from the Ranchor Line area have who has been missing and allegedly kidnapped by her own brother for the past two and a half years, ARY News reported.

The abducted victim had been in a debilitating state and the police found her pale and sickly, the officials in police confirmed.

Her brother and the alleged kidnapper, one Iqbal Ahmad, has been detained as well. Police said he had kept the 36-year-old woman in an isolated room.

He provided for all her essential needs inside her room, the police said of the arrangement.

We have conducted the medical examination of the victim and as soon as the results arrive, we shall further our probe, the police said.

Child ends up dead after falling into manhole in Karachi

Separately earlier today from the adjoining area, a minor boy fell into an open manhole in the Garden West area but he could not be resuscitated after being pulled out of the sewer in a bid to rescue him.

The locals tried to rescue the child out of the manhole but when recovered, he had already fallen.

The bereaved parents have said they shall go on and get a police complaint on the those responsible for leaving open the manhole like this. The locals said every now and then there is an accident only because the local administration is not covering these sewers.