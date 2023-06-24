Police recovers 8-year-old boy chained by father

SHEIKHUPURA: Police have recovered an eight-year-old boy who was chained by his father in Rasool Nagar Sheikhupura, ARY News reported.

As per details, the man tied his son with a chain on the roof of the house and did not give him anything to drink or eat. He was chained for going with his neighbour to the market.

The police arrested the man when the neighbour recorded a video of the boy which went viral on the internet.

A video of a woman beating her husband over differences between them at a hospital in the Okara district of the Punjab province has gone viral.

The unlikely incident was reported at the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Okara where a woman beat up her husband along with her family members.

The sources knowing the entire episode said that there was already a dispute ongoing between the couple and it escalated after they came into interaction with each other at the DHQ hospital.

“Both of them were visiting the health facility for a medical check-up when it happened,” they said.

The video shows two women slapping the man as guards at the hospital are seen dragging him and trying to save him from them.