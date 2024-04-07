Police recovers two hostages in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Police have reportedly recovered two hostages while conducting an operation in the site area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the details, the AVLC and CPLC teams conducted a joint operation in Karachi’s site area where they encounter with the five accused kidnappers.

After exchange of fire, the police managed to arrest all the five accused kidnappers in injured condition and recovered the two hostages from their possession.

According to the SSP AVLC, the culprit kidnapped two individuals hailing from Punjab within the jurisdiction of Bahadurabad, Karachi, and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 million from their family.

He further stated that the accused lured the citizens from Sargodha to Karachi under the pretext of their biometric verification for their journey to Italy.

The accused had contacted the victims online and engaged in negotiations, demanding Rs 3.5 million to facilitate their overseas travel.

Last month, three police officials were found involved in the kidnapping of two traders for ransom in Rawalpindi, an inquiry held by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations revealed.

The preliminary report of the investigation led by SSP Operations revealed that six suspects, including three policemen in uniform, abducted two businessmen.

The two traders were held hostage for four hours and later released after payment of Rs700,00 ‘ransom’.

Two police officers involved in the kidnapping have been identified while a case has been registered against the accused involved under kidnapping clauses at Cantt police station

The report said that the abductors also made a video of the kidnapped businessmen.