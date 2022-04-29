Police register FIR against attack on Qasim Suri in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Friday registered a case against attack on former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri and others on Friday night, ARY NEWS reported.

The case was registered at Kohsar police station on the request of Qasim Suri in which he said that he went to Kohsar market for having Sehri with his friends.

Some anti-PTI elements attacked us and attempted to kill us, Suri said adding, he and his associates could identify those who attacked them.

It is pertinent to mention here that former National Assembly deputy speaker and PTI leader Qasim Suri was attacked at a private hotel in Kohsar Market in Islamabad.

According to the former deputy speaker, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists and guards of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti carried out attack on him when he reached a hotel located at Kohsar Market for Sehri.

However, Qasim Suri remained unhurt in the attack while his friend received minor injuries.

دوست و احباب، پارٹی رہنما، کارکنان اور عوام پریشان نہ ہوں میں بلکل خیریت سے ہوں، ان امپورٹڈ بزدلوں سے ہر محاذ پر دو دو ہاتھ کریں گے۔ #MarchAgainstImportedGovt#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/uCBnnQa8o2 — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) April 28, 2022

