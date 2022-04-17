Police register FIR against torture of deputy speaker Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Police on Sunday registered a case against torture of deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari and hooliganism inside the House during election of Chief Minister Punjab, ARY NEWS reported.

The case was registered on the complaint of DSP Shahzad Manzoor at Qila Gujjar Singh police station in Lahore under charges of attempt to murder, interference in governmental affairs and other sections.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari was attacked with ‘lotas’ by members of treasury during the election of the chief minister Punjab.

The deputy speaker was taken out of the provincial assembly building by police and security of the assembly.

He, however, later carried out the proceedings which resulted in Hamza Shehbaz becoming the chief minister of the province.

Newly-elected Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has also announced his plan to hold an inquiry into the Punjab Assembly brawl in which the lawmakers attacked deputy speaker and Pervaiz Elahi.

