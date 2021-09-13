Police SHO, DSP taken hostages over land conflict in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: In a longstanding land dispute flare up on Monday between two armed groups in the Kumb area a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), and a station house officer (SHO) have been taken hostages, ARY News reported.

The armed men took senior law enforcement agency officials in their custody after the police tried to dissuade the conflict and end the armed skirmish in the area.

The firing resulted, among other damages, in an injury of one police personnel as well while about 14 personnel were wounded with a baton charge by the conflicting groups.

Raiding police party made hostage, tortured in Khairpur

Late last month in a separate event bearing similar marks, dacoits made the raiding police party hostage for three hours in Sindh’s district of Khairpur.

As per details, the police party of Khairpur’s Economic Zone raided Chaddar Goth and arrested a dacoit namely Muhammad Narejo. The accomplices of the arrested dacoits attacked the policemen, while some cops were able to shift Narejo to the police station during the ambush.

SHO Abdul Khaliq Meerani and other policemen were made hostage by the police, who were viciously tortured. They were released after three hours.

The injured policemen have been shifted to the hospital, while the case of the attack has been registered against more than 10 people.