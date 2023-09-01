Police stop lawyers from meeting PTI chief at Attock jail

ATTOCK: The lawyers, Sheeraz Ahmed Ranjha and Gohar Ali have been stopped by the police from meeting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief at the Attock jail, ARY News reported on Friday.

Gohar Ali told the journalists that the sentence of the PTI chief was suspended and he was arrested in connection with the cypher case. He added that he was not allowed to meet the PTI chairman despite the court orders.

Ranjha said that the court had ordered the jail officials to allow telephonic conversation between the PTI chief and his sons but the jail officials did not grant permission.

Ranjha added that the jail officials told them to arrange a telephonic conversation between the PTI chairman and his sons when the lawyers were allowed to meet him.

Yesterday, the record of cypher case was handed over to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s legal team.

As per details, the record of cypher case and the details of remand of PTI chief were handed over to the former prime minister’s legal team.

The counsel of PTI chairman had moved the court for the record of cypher case. The court accepted the plea and the record was given to legal team which PTI chief’s lawyer Khalid Yousaf confirmed later.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) earlier rejected the transfer of cypher case hearing against the former prime minister to Attock jail. The party spokesperson said that PTI urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the human rights violation.

The hearing of cypher case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was shifted to the Attock jail. The notification issued by the law ministry stated that the ministry permitted the hearing of cypher case against the former prime minister in Attock jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that a special court in Islamabad ordered Attock Jail authorities — where the former premier is incarcerated — to keep the PTI chairman in judicial lockup in cypher case.