Police sub-inspector killed in Islamabad gunfight

ISLAMABAD: A sub-inspector of Islamabad police was on Saturday killed after an exchange of fire with suspects in a four-wheeler at a private housing society in Bhara Kahu area, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, armed men in a vehicle opened fire at labourers working at a private society and injured three of them.

“As soon as the police were informed regarding the incident, they chased the vehicle and intercepted it,” they said adding, “After an exchange of fire between the two sides, sub-inspector Liaquat sustained injuries and later died while being shifted to a health facility.”

A police cop also sustained injuries during the gunfight while one of the men in the vehicle also sustained bullet wounds and was later arrested. “However, the other accomplice was able to escape,” they said.

The injured and body were shifted to the hospital for treatment and medico-legal formalities respectively.

SSP Operations Islamabad Faisal Kamran later detailing the entire incident said that it occurred owing to an old enmity between the two sides and two members of a group opened fire on the other side.

“One of the suspects is arrested in injured condition,” he said adding that driver of the vehicle shot and killed the police sub-inspector and he is currently absconding. “We have obtained a CCTV footage of the entire episode,” he said.

Recently, Islamabad police claimed to have apprehended four muggers with three of them in injured condition after they foiled two robbery bids in the federal capital.

The first attempt was foiled within the remits of the Noon police station after cops exchanged fire with six muggers.

“During an exchange of fire, two of them were arrested in an injured condition while one other was also held while trying to escape from the spot,” the police said and added that the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

The second attempt was foiled within the limits of Ramna police station where robbers and cops exchanged fire, resulting in a bullet wound to one of the muggers.

“Two of his accomplices were able to flee the spot,” they said.

