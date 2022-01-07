Four muggers arrested in two Islamabad police encounters in a day

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Friday claimed to have apprehended four muggers with three of them in injured condition after they foiled two robbery bids in the federal capital, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the first attempt was foiled within the remits of the Noon police station after cops exchanged fire with six muggers.

“During an exchange of fire, two of them were arrested in an injured condition while one other was also held while trying to escape from the spot,” the police said and added that the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

The second attempt was foiled within the limits of Ramna police station where robbers and cops exchanged fire, resulting in a bullet wound to one of the muggers.

“Two of his accomplices were able to flee the spot,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that top police officials serving in the Islamabad police have been transferred in a major reshuffle days after the new Inspector General of Police (IG) Ahsan Younas took charge in December 2021.

Soon after resuming his office, the Inspector General of Police (IG) Ahsan Younas has suspended the station incharges of Golra police station and Secretariat police station after he raided the offices on the first day of his charge.

IG Ahsan Younas suspended SHO Golra Rasheed Gujjar over delaying the registration of an FIR.

In the second case, the IGP Islamabad Ahsan Younas recovered five people illegally detained at the Secretariat police station and suspended multiple cops.

