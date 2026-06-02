KARACHI: The police on Tuesday submitted over 500 pages of documentary evidence to a sessions court in a strong bid to oppose the bail plea of drug suspect Anmol, alias Pinky, and her co-accused, Zeeshan-ur-Rehman and Sohail Rehman, ARY News reported.

According to the police report, the accused Zeeshan-ur-Rehman and Sohail-ur-Rehman ran an Easyload shop, which they allegedly used as a front to facilitate drug supply and manage financial transactions linked to the main suspect, Pinky.

The police also presented detailed call recordings and voice notes exchanged between Pinky and her accomplices as part of the evidence.

Identifying Zeeshan and Sohail as vital facilitators in Pinky’s drug network, the police prosecutor strongly urged the court to reject their bail applications.

Meanwhile, the Court of the District and Sessions Judge (South) deferred its verdict on the suspects’ bail petitions.

Read More: After Pinky, another woman drug dealer, Shireen, arrested in Karachi

The case against Zeeshan and Sohail was originally registered at the Baghdadi police station.