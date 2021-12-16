Police submit interim challan in Nazim Jokhio murder case

KARACHI: Police on Thursday presented interim challan into Nazim Jokhio murder case before the court of the judicial magistrate Malir, ARY News reported.

Jail authorities presented PPP MPA Jam Awais and five other suspects before the court in today’s hearing. Jokhio’s lawyer raised objection over presenting the PPP MPA before the court without handcuffs.

Responding to the objection, the jail authorities said that the suspect has been given B-class facilities in the jail. “There is no provision to present suspect without handcuffs as the law only allows relaxation for women and children only,” the lawyer said in his arguments.

Meanwhile, the investigation officer of the case presented an interim challan into the Nazim Jokhio murder case. The investigation officerrem informed the court that the final postmortem report has not been received yet.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case by summoning arguments from the parties in the case on the interim challan.

Nazim Jokhio, a local journalist, was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of accused PPP MPA Jam Awais in November over trying to prevent his foreign guests from endangering houbara bustard.

