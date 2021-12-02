Court berates IO over failure to file Nazim Jokhio murder case challan

KARACHI: A Malir court on Thursday expressed displeasure over the police officer investigating the Nazim Jokhio murder for failing to furnish the case challan.

Over the course of the hearing today, the investigation officer (IO) informed the judge that he is yet to receive post-mortem and forensic reports.

Asked how many more days he will take to complete the investigation, the IO said he can file the challan if he receives the reports within ten days.

He pleaded with the court to grant 10 days’ time to wrap up the probe and submit the charge-sheet. Adjourning the hearing, the court directed the police officer to submit the final challan on next hearing.

Jail authorities informed the court that the Sindh Assembly had issued a production order of PPP MPA Jam Awais, one of the prime accused in the case, to enable him to attend the ongoing session of the provincial legislature, due to which he could not be produced in court today.

They, however, produced five other accused in court. The judge instructed that the lawmaker be produced on next hearing.