Investigation officer changed after Nazim Jokhio’s brother shows distrust

KARACHI: On a request by slain Nazim Jokhio’s brother, Sindh police have changed the investigation officer of the high-profile murder case.

According to a notification, a copy of which is available with ARY News, inspector Siraj Lashari has been tasked to investigate the case under the supervision of Sukkur Range DSP Ghulam Ali Jumani.

AIG Finance Tanveer Alam Odho will supervise the overall investigation, the notification read.

Muhammad Afzal Jokhio, the complainant of the case, had met with the additional inspector general (AIG) Karachi and expressed dissatisfaction over the police investigation. He demanded that a joint investigation team be formed to probe the murder case.

Earlier, the Sindh government assured the brother of slain Nazim Jokhio of the formation of a joint interrogation team (JIT) to probe the murder case that allegedly involves a PPP MPA.

Afzal said that the police were defending the suspects in the probe besides also giving them a complete protocol. “We want an immediate formation of a JIT to probe the matter,” he said as the additional secretary assured him of accepting his demand.

