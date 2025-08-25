Police submit preliminary report against K-Electric officials on electrocution deaths

KARACHI: Police on Monday submitted a preliminary report in court against K-Electric officials over the deaths of two brothers who were electrocuted during heavy rains in Shah Faisal Colony on August 19.

An FIR had earlier been registered at Shah Faisal Colony Police Station on the complaint of a citizen, Sultan, under sections of negligence and criminal liability. The case names K-Electric CEO Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi and officials of IBC Shah Faisal.

The report was presented before the Judicial Magistrate East at Karachi’s City Court.

According to the report, 10-year-old Siraj went out to buy groceries during the downpour when he was electrocuted by an exposed underground high-tension cable. His elder brother, Murad, 20, rushed to rescue him but was also electrocuted.

Residents managed to pull the brothers out, but Siraj died on the spot. Murad succumbed later as he could not be shifted to hospital in time due to heavy rain, waterlogging, and traffic jams.

KE denies accusations

Initial investigation into the tragic incident that occurred in Shah Faisal Colony has been completed, K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana said.

“According to initial investigations, K-Electric’s infrastructure was not found to be involved in the accident,” the spokesperson said.

“The current leakage was found in the iron grill installed on the house in front of the accident site and the internal wire installed on the customer’s meter in the iron gate,” he added.