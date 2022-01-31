Police team set up to investigate Peshawar priest murder

PESHAWAR: A police team has been set up to investigate the murder of a Christian priest in a gun attack on Peshawar’s Ring Road.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Shehzad Kokab will lead the team.

Priest William Siraj was shot dead while another padre Naeem Patrick wounded when unidentified attackers opened fire on their vehicle near Jamil Chowk. They were returning from Sunday service when the Suzuki bolan van they were travelling in was shot at.

Siraj was a retired teacher and priest at a church in the Chamkani area.

Also Read: One shot dead, another injured in Peshawar attack

The police said they found four empty bullet casings at the crime scene, adding that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the attackers with the help of CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, the Chamkani police have written a letter to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to register a first information report (FIR) of the incident.

The letter said William Siraj, a Kohati Gate resident, was returning from Hazar Khwani church when two unidentified men on a motorcycle fired shots at his car, the police said.

One of the attackers had worn helmet while the other covered his face with a shawl.

Comments