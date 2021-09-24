Police teams constituted to probe into car firing incident in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police constituted teams to investigate the incident of the car firing in the federal capital in which one lost his life and four other sustained injuries on Friday, ARY News reported.

Police said that unidentified assailants opened fire on a vehicle in the vicinity of Islamabad’s I-9 police station and fled from the scene.

Five persons got injured in the incident and were immediately shifted to PIMS Hospital. One of the injured persons, Malik Naveed succumbed to injuries, police added.

Police teams have been constituted to probe into the car firing incident under the supervision of the Superintendent Police (SP) Industrial Area. According to the police, the initial investigation indicated that the gun attack was carried out in Islamabad due to personal enmity.

Police added that a case will be registered after recording the statements of the injured people. The Islamabad police spokesperson said that the investigators were also collecting evidence from the Safe City cameras and the responsible persons will be brought to justice.

According to police, Malik Tahir and Naveed were owners of a private society.