Three injured in firing on car in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: At least three persons were injured in firing on a car by unidentified assailants in the federal capital Islamabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

Unidentified assailants have opened fire on a vehicle in Islamabad in the vicinity of the I-9 police station, leaving three persons injured. The attackers managed to flee from the crime scene.

Police said that the wounded persons were shifted to PIMS Hospital. The injured persons were identified as Malik Tahir, Naveed and a driver.

According to police, Malik Tahir and Naveed were owners of a private society.

Earlier on September 20, a 21-year-old man had lost his life in a gun attack on a car in Karachi near Met Department round-about at University Road.

Police had said that the slain man was identified as 21-year-old Umair Butt who stopped to purchase fruits near Met Department round-about. Police had claimed that two armed men opened fire on Umair Butt’s car over resisting the dacoity, leaving him dead on the spot.

According to police, four armed men on two motorcycles had tried to snatch the valuables from Umair Butt. After facing resistance from Butt, they had opened fire when an elderly citizen was sitting inside the car.