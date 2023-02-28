Police to book Imran Khan, others in judicial complex ‘vandilisim’ case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police has issued orders to book the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders in the judicial complex ‘vandalism’ case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the case will be registered in Ramna police station on the complaint of the government, sources within the police said.

The initial report has been presented to IG Islamabad and PTI chief Imran Khan including Murad Saeed, Ali Nawaz Awan and 32 others will be nominated in the FIR.

The CCTV camera was broken, and police personnel were pushed back by the PTI workers, the police officers told the IG in a briefing.

The police officials said that the FIR should be arrested after registering FIR against them today.

Earlier today, a local court in Islamabad issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

The former chairman had secured interim bail in two different cases — the prohibited funding and terror cases — after he arrived at the judicial complex in Islamabad to attend hearings of the cases.

It is pertinent to mention here that several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in Toshakhana reference.

