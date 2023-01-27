Police to ‘withdraw’ additional security from Imran Khan’s residence

ISLAMABAD: Police have decided to withdraw additional security personnel deployed at the Bani Gala residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police spokesperson said that the PTI chief Imran Khan is not residing at his Bani Gala residence for the last several months.

Therefore, police personnel from Islamabad and other provinces cannot be deployed at Imran Khan Bani Gala’s residence in his absence.

Earlier, Punjab police decided to reduce the security of Khan’s Zaman Park Lahore residence.

The police said that Khan will be given that kind of security which is usually required for a former prime minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that last year on November 3 the Khan was attacked at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march and the prime suspect Naveed Meher was arrested for the crime scene after opening fire at Khan.

