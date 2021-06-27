2 toddler allegedly die of electrocution, stepmom flees scene

LAHORE: Two toddler siblings have allegedly died of electrocution on Sunday while they remained in the custody of their stepmother whom their father married over a year ago, ARY News reported.

The two deceased toddlers are identified as a six-year-old Abuzar and five-year-old Aman Shehzadi, police confirmed, however, they added that the stepmom has disappeared.

Their stepmom Anila kept the children according to their initial investigation, but she has suspiciously fled the scene. Police continue to search for her.

Separately today, Khanewal Police claimed to have resolved the mystery surrounding the murder of a four-year-old girl as his own uncle turned out to be the killer of his niece.

Talking to journalists, Additional Inspector General Police (AIG) South Punjab Zafar Iqbal said that the minor girl’s uncle was taken into custody on suspicion, adding that the suspect during initial interrogation confessed to killing his niece.

The suspect told the police that he had kidnapped his niece and strangled her to death on the same day. After killing the minor girl, her uncle bundled her body in an auto-rickshaw and threw it in a nearby field, the police officer added.