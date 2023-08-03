Police took notice over misconduct with snooker champion Asif Ramadan

In a recent development, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Bilal Siddique, took notice and launch an inquiry of the misconduct with World Snooker Champion Asif Ramadan in Green Town, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the CCPO Lahore has directed SP Sadar for a thorough investigation into the incident of misconduct with Asif Ramadan and to submit a report within 24 hours.

Bilal Siddique has instructed that strict action should be taken against the responsible officials involved in this incident.

Earlier in the day, Green Town police in Lahore raided a snooker club, which was operating late at night and arrested the World Champion Ahsan Ramzan.

The athlete was moved to the police station and kept in the lockup for 15 minutes and ‘abused’ him.

Ramzan said he kept on telling the police that he is the World Champion of Snooker but the police did not ‘listen’ to him and the cops continued ‘abusing’ him.