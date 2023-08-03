World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan arrested

LAHORE: Police on Thursday night arrested World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan, ARY News reported.

According to details, Green Town police in Lahore raided a snooker club, which was operating late at night and arrested the World Champion Ahsan Ramzan.

The athlete was moved to the police station and kept in the lockup for 15 minutes and ‘abused’ him.

Ramzan said he kept on telling the police that he is the World Champion of Snooker but the police did not ‘listen’ to him and the cops continued ‘abusing’ him.

He was released 15 to 20 minutes later when a friend came to the police station, he said، Ahsen Ramadan has called on the Prime Minister and the caretaker Chief Minister to take action against police officials۔

Ahsan said he was released from the police station upon the arrival of one of his friends. The athlete has demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab’s caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi to take notice of the matter.