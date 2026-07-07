Policeman booked for harassing lady constable in Mianwali

MIANWALI: Police have registered a case against a police constable for allegedly threatening and harassing a lady constable with a pistol and attempting to force her into marriage at a Police Facilitation Centre in Piplan Tehsil of Mianwali District.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Lady Constable Shehnaz Gul was on duty at the Police Facilitation Centre at THQ Hospital, Piplan, when Constable Rahmat Ullah allegedly entered the office carrying a .30-bore pistol.

The FIR states that the accused pointed the pistol at the lady constable’s head and allegedly threatened to kill her if she refused to marry him.

The complainant resisted, during which the pistol reportedly fell to the ground. She then called her father, who arrived at the scene along with her brother.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly argued with the family members, used abusive language, issued death threats, and fled the scene while brandishing the pistol after attracting the attention of people nearby.

The complainant further stated that the accused had previously approached her family with a marriage proposal, which was declined.

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She alleged that the incident was a consequence of that refusal and accused the constable of attempting to intimidate and harass her.

Police have registered a case against Constable Rahmat Ullah under the relevant provisions of the law. Further investigation is underway.