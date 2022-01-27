Policeman injured as car runs over him in Karachi

KARACHI: A traffic policeman received injuries as a speeding car ran over him in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the speeding car ran over the traffic cop at the city’s Numaish Chowrangi, when he tried to stop a motorist. The injured cop was rushed to the hospital, while the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the police have started searching for the driver.

Last year on November 7, a passenger coach ran over a motorcycle rickshaw near New Saeedabad in Matiari district leaving 11 passengers dead and three injured.

The accident took place at Barocho Bagh near New Saeedabad when a Mianwali bound speedy coach had crashed into the rickshaw on the National Highway while trying to overtake.

All eleven deceased and three injured were in the rickshaw, which was carrying labourers to their workplace in Katcha area.

