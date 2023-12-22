Policeman killed as trailer hit motorcycle near Kemari

KARACHI: A policeman was killed when a fast-moving trailer hit his motorcycle in the Kemari District of Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported, quoting the police.

According to details, the policeman – identified as Ghulam Akbar – travelling on a motorbike when the trailer hit and ran him over near Kemari.

The body were shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi for completing medico-legal formalities. The victim was posted at Jackson police station.

The police said the driver managed to escape while the trailer had been impounded.

Earlier in Nov, a minor girl was killed while two other persons sustained injuries in a road accident in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.

The accident occurred near the city’s Perfume Chowk area where a speeding car hit a rickshaw, killing 8-year-old girl on the spot while her mother and rickshaw driver were wounded.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Jinnah Hospital. Meanwhile, police have arrested the woman driver of the car.