Policeman martyred as terrorists attack checkpost in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman was martyred after unidentified terrorists attacked a police checkpost in Lakki Marwat, KP, ARY News reported.

According to a police spokesman, the suspects attacked the Shahbaz Khel checkpost with sophisticated weapons. Policemen deployed at the checkpost retaliated against the attack.

During a crossfire, one constable embraced martyrdom, while a terrorist also got killed. The funeral prayer of the martyred policeman was offered at 10am.

This is not the first time that a police checkpost has been attacked in Lakki Marwat in the recent past.

On December 18, 2022, four policemen were martyred and four others suffered injuries after terrorists attacked a police station in Lakki Marwat.

According to police, the s attacked the Bargi police station with hand grenades and rocket launchers in the wee hours. The terrorists fled the scene after exchanging heavy gunfire with the police. The bodies and the injured officials were shifted to the local state hospitals.

A heavy police contingent arrived at the police station later and launched a search operation in the area.

