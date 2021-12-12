Policeman martyred in gun attack in Tank

TANK, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A policeman was martyred in a gun attack by unidentified assailants in a suburban village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district on Sunday, ARY News reported.

An on-duty policeman was gunned down by unidentified assailants in the Tank district. The attackers managed to flee from the scene after targeting the policeman.

A cop had been martyred and another was wounded by the firing of the alleged terrorists on Saturday (yesterday).

Earlier in November, in a harrowing gunfight between the cops and alleged six dacoits, mugging people on the streets in the Galla Mandi area of Landhi, at least one personnel had plunged to death after taking a bullet in his leg that caused immense blood loss.

The police party had reached the scene where mugging was taking place in real-time, said the officials. The encounter with the suspects had ensued a gunfight that left one cop, identified as one Hamza, injured with a bullet wound, the police added. Hamza had succumbed to the wound-led damages.

Following the news of the cop’s demise, the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi had taken notice of the event and directed the police force to expedite the probe and to find the suspects immediately.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!